Approximately five years after his debut in Formula 1, Carlos Sainz will be at the wheel of a Ferrari in 2021 and 2022 eager to replicate his father’s successful career in the world of rallies in the ‘great circus’.

The 25-year-old from Madrid will occupy the next two years the place left by Sebastian Vettel in Ferrari, who will leave the Italian team at the end of the season.

Sainz will again be at the controls of a car used by Vettel, after in 2013 Red Bull invited him to do his first test with an F1 precisely with the car of the German when the Madrid driver was racing in GP3.

The young Spanish driver, with a reputation for meticulousness, arrives at one of the historical teams of F1 after going through all the ranks, since just two years he got into the battery car that his godfather gave him.

With the example at home of Carlos Sainz father, two-time world rally champion (1990, 1992) and winner of three Dakar, everything invited little Carlos to head towards the world of motorsports.

The bug for F1 also entered him when he saw the two-time world champion of the modality Fernando Alonso.

“My father took me to the Spanish Grand Prix in 2005, when I met Fernando Alonso, and I was hooked. That was where I realized what I wanted to be when I grew up,” said Carlos Sainz.

– The long shadow of the father –

Like the majority of young people who compete in the motor, the Spanish pilot started in 2005 in karts before going up through different modalities.

Sainz also had to fight during his career against the long shadow of his father.

“He has weighed, he has weighed a lot, especially in the lower categories,” he acknowledged in an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia in 2015 when he arrived in F1, although his achievements in recent years have allowed him to “become independent.”

In 2009, the Madrid rider wins the Monaco Karting Grand Prix and is invited by Red Bull for an evaluation for his promise program.

In preparing for this test, he will have the help of the ill-fated pilot María de Villota.

Winner of the Rookie Cup in Formula BMW in 2010, he was also proclaimed champion the following year in Formula Renault 2.0 Nec.

In 2013, Sainz reaches GP3 and that year he performs the F1 tests for young drivers, before debuting in Formula 1 in 2015, at the age of 20, with Toro Rosso.

The following year, Sainz established himself in the World Cup with three sixth places as the best results, in Spain, Brazil and the United States, while making a name for himself.

– The best year was 2019 –

Like his father, Carlos Sainz Jr. also likes to talk to engineers and be active when looking for improvements to his car.

“I was impressed that his technical knowledge is quite good and he has the mentality to develop the car in first person instead of waiting for the team,” said Tom Stallard, race engineer at McLaren.

Sainz would come to the British team in 2019, after passing through Renault, to live his best year, in which he would get his first podium in F1.

Last year, Sainz was third in Brazil after a great comeback from the pitt lane and finished sixth in the drivers’ world championship.

“The big step forward was made last year, this year is more one of continuation and of continuing to progress,” Sainz said last March at a press conference.

And his progress will now continue in the ‘Cavallino Rampante’ team with the aim of following in F1 the successful steps of his father in the rallies.

gr / psr