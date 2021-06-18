Carlos Sainz Jr. believes that the results of the French GP will be similar to those of Barcelona

06/18/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

The Formula 1 it has become a vibrant competition in the last two grands prix. The lack of their leaders at the head of the race has helped the teams have distributed points and, above all, that there has been a great fight to see who would take power.

This situation has caused that the classification and the spirits of the drivers have changed enormously. However, Carlos Sainz Jr. believes that the dynamics of before Monaco and Baku will return. Their reasons are weighty, since both circuits are urban and the factor of chance is usually quite important. However, in the case of the French GP the situation is different as they are once again regular tracks created on purpose to celebrate a race.

This means that it is necessary to resume previous dynamics according to the Madrid driver, who seems determined to conquer the highest positions on the grid in a race that will clearly be vibrant. It remains to be seen who will get the pole position and what will be the results of a Grand Prix that it seems that it will be rainy.