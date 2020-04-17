Carlos Sainz Jr. got wet about the situation in Spain against the coronavirus and praised the management of the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, at the forefront of the situation. At the same time, the McLaren pilot made it clear that he is not at all happy with the management of the Pedro Sánchez government and other politicians during the pandemic.

«I personally am enjoying the forcefulness and leadership of the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. He is one of the few politicians today who speaks clearly and directly, answers questions and provides concrete solutions. Of course, each one will be able to agree more or less with what he says depending on his ideology, but I think he is giving up these difficult days. Unfortunately I can’t say the same about many other politicians, of one color or another », he asserted.

Carlos Sainz He wanted to praise the efforts of the rest of the people who are trying to stop the coronavirus. «For me it is important not to stop applauding the work of the health workers, the police, the army, delivery men, truckers, food companies, farmers, etc. Thanks to them we keep going. I travel the world a lot, Sometimes we Spaniards are branded as disorderly, carefree and other stereotypes that are very far from reality. and now we are demonstrating it ”, he added.

Finally, the pilot wanted to send a message to his generation. “Young people will have to make efforts to help those who are most vulnerable to the virus. Anything we can do will make a difference. Help our parents at home, make a purchase from a neighbor, respect the instructions of the experts… I do not know, I can think of many ideas and ways for young people to be responsible and pull the car now that our elders need it most. They built this country so that we could live as we do now, and now it is up to young people to live up to it, ”he settled.