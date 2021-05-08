“Carlos Sainz is already among the best”

05/07/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Marc Gene He has lived intensely the 31 editions of the Spanish Grand Prix that have been held at the Circuit de Barcelona. He knows Ferrari like nobody else and also Formula One, since he has been linked to it for 23 years. The Catalan rider analyzes the grand prix that is being held this weekend, which is exciting for the fight between Hamilton and Verstappen and also by the presence of Alonso and Sainz in the grill.

What does the home race mean for a driver?

31 years in a row is an impressive number and since 1999, the year I debuted with Minardi, I have followed him with great intensity. It is a great award that is always special, unique, for the interest it arouses, the environment and the atmosphere that surrounds it.

For the second consecutive year there will be no public, although at the last minute a thousand subscribers may be in the main stand & mldr;

It is a pity, since if the race had been in two weeks there would have been an audience with a more stable situation and the end of the state of alarm. A thousand fans, on a circuit of this size, is very little.

In this edition all the ingredients were given for there to be a great entry, with the return of Alonso, Sainz at the controls of a Ferrari and a very open championship & mldr;

For years we have not had a fight as direct ahead as the one that Hamilton and Verstappen have now. Behind them, not too far away, there is a lot of equality between five teams. I want to think that the contract will be renewed and that people can enjoy in the future having two drivers on top teams.

Are you optimistic about the renewal of the agreement between the Circuit and F1?It would be incongruous for it to get lost and I would not understand that a grand prize was missed with this tradition, at the time of having two drivers in leading teams and next to a city that is very attractive. F1 has the predisposition to continue and the only thing missing is that the Government wants to bet minimally on this sport, being aware that if it is lost it will cost a lot to recover it because there are many suitors.

Is the equality between Hamilton and Verstappen real?

It is real, but we will have the final test precisely in Barcelona, ​​which is the most representative circuit of the competitiveness of cars, since it is an excellent test track and there is a lot of tire degradation. Anyway, I think there are very few differences, that the fight will go to the end and that depending on the circuit a car will be slightly ahead. This particular circuit will give us more of a trend idea of ​​what can happen and where each one is.

Ferrari has joined this year Carlos Sainz, a driver with great progress & mldr;

I was surprised and I must confess that last year we did not value enough neither his work nor that of Norris with the McLaren. Leclerc is one of the best drivers on the grid, with great talent, and Carlos has shown that he is at his level and that he is already among the best. He is an extremely fast, reliable, hard-working, intelligent and methodical pilot. He has gotten off to a good start at Ferrari, without a doubt. The team is delighted with him for his discipline and work, while he has beaten the Tifosi from day one, beyond speaking Italian, because he is honest and competitive. He makes an excellent pairing with Leclerc and I think he is the most balanced in the championship.

And the drivers are delighted with the car?

We have taken a step forward from where we were last year and I think we can finish third in the constructors’ championship. For Ferrari’s DNA it is not enough, but if you analyze it I did not expect an improvement like the one we have made. Drivers always want more, of course, but are relatively satisfied with the car they have & mldr; especially compared to last year.

Fernando is back on the grid after two years out of F1 and is one of the great attractions of the weekend …

Before Barcelona, ​​he has already left flashes of his class. What he did in Bahrain in qualifying was very exceptional, as was his performance in the Portimao race. He still has a full weekend to do, but drivers who have a new car have a hard time. A one and a half day preseason is ridiculous. You have to rethink it because whoever makes a team change is impossible to know the car when the championship begins.

Alonso is 39 years old. Doesn’t age count in Formula 1?

Yes that counts, of course, but each person is different. An example in Formula 1 is Raikkonen, who with more than 40 years is performing very well. Another case to highlight in motor sport is that of Carlos Sainz senior, who is worthy of starring in a book for his competitiveness and ability to motivate. As for Fernando, it is clear that his life is this, being happy competing every weekend and in whatever discipline is needed. Age for him is not a handicap. We will see him throughout the year, but I don’t think he has lost anything and my feeling is that he is at a very high level.

17 YEARS AT FERRARI: A WHOLE INSTITUTION

Marc Gené arrived at Ferrari at the end of 2004 after doing a test in Barcelona as a test driver after having competed with Minardi and Williams. The Barcelona rider has already spent 17 seasons with those of Maranello, where he has performed different functions and has become an institution. “I know the house very well and I cannot deny that it is my second family. I really like working with the Italians, at Ferrari and still feeling like a pilot because I still drive Formula One cars. I know my time has passed and now I do other things within Ferrari, and I am proud that they have counted on me for so many years & rdquor ;, he explains.

He is one of the drivers that he enjoys the most in the Scuderia because among your tasks is to drive cars that everyone would love to drive, that is, the historic Scuderia Ferrari cars. “Among the jobs I have, one of the best is to be within the F1 Clienti group, who are the best clients that Ferrari has in the world and who end up buying the most representative formula one. Currently they are sold until 2013, since those of hybrid technology not yet. In two weeks I have a test with a car from 2017 and it will be the first time I have tested a current generation F1 and I am certainly looking forward to it because so far I have only tested the V8s.. Two weeks ago I tested the car with which Alonso won in Barcelona in 2013, his last victory, which was owned by a Swiss client. Testing this type of car is a priceless job and I am very lucky & rdquor ;.