Fernando Alonso leaves the box with his Ferrari in a file image.

Carlos Sainz never lacked references. Impossible if your father is Carlos Sainz, world rally champion and Dakar champion. But, as if that were not enough, his walks through the paddock of Formula 1 with his father gave him another character to idolize: Fernando Alonso. The Asturian, who won his first title with Renault when Sainz, Carlitos at the time, was just 10 years old, eventually became a reference and adviser. Today he is also one of the two Spaniards who precedes Madrid in the Ferrari team.

It was not the first, however. Before him, Alfonso Cabeza de Vaca and Leighton (to simplify the presentation, since he had seven proper names, one of them composed), better known as the Marquis of Portago, disputed five great prizes as the official pilot of the Scuderia. It was in the mid-50s. Alfonso de Portago, a noble and multidisciplinary athlete – he was bronze at the 1957 Bobsleigh World Championship, a year after participating in the VII Winter Olympics in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy -, he passed away along with his teammate, the British Eddie Nelson, when his Ferrari went off the road due to a puncture. They were fighting to win the Thousand Miles of Brescia, in Italy.

More than 50 years after that, Ferrari pinned all its hopes on another Spanish. Alonso, who had returned to Renault in search of the affection he did not find at McLaren, ended up desperately asking for a competitive car that would regularly take him back to the podium and with which to expand his record. The first he succeeded, the second, no. Narrowly. But that bit ended up suffocating him.

Ferrari was looking for a leader and found it in Alonso, who again exhibited his mastery at the wheel. But one and the other had to settle for the runner-up. Career mistakes, misguided strategies, rush and pressure took them away from the title in 2010. And history repeated itself in 2012, when it again painfully came close to the crown. “Right now we did not fight Vettel, we fought against Vettel when we all had more or less the same car throughout the championship. Up to there we were leading the championship. Now we fight against Adrian Newey and at the moment we cannot do it ”, he said. At that time, yes, the declaration of eternal love signed a year earlier – he signed a renewal until 2016, although he ended up giving up two years of contract – was beginning to lose steam. The privilege of driving a Ferrari in 2011 – “The maximum that a driver can aspire to,” said the Asturian – and the idea he had of retiring dressed in red vanished after accumulating disappointments and contributing to the erosion of the environment in the city. Italian team in the five years (three runners-up in 2010, 2012 and 2013, four victories and 44 podiums) that the unhappy marriage finally lasted.

The pressure to which Ferrari was subjected by Alonso –a very tough rival for his teammate Felipe Massa: “He had talent to take things to his field, he was good at politics, he managed the best strategy, things turned in his favor”, the Brazilian would say recently – he took Stefano Domenicali ahead. Although his replacement, Marco Matiacci, never came to terms with the Spaniard either, who got tired of aspiring to be second while Sebastian Vettel marked an unprecedented era with Red Bull.

In addition, in the change of hegemony from Red Bull (until 2013) to Mercedes (with five titles in the last six years for Hamilton) the red racing cars hardly played a role of cheerleaders. Since 2007 Ferrari has not found the key. Not with Alonso. That he went out on his feet to land, again, at McLaren, even knowing the risks he assumed. And he ended up announcing a withdrawal for 2019 that has led him to try so many disciplines that he even participated in the last Dakar Rally. Who knows if he is a prisoner of his words today that 2011 when he signed a contract that he did not fulfill: “After competing in Ferrari, any team you go to is taking a step back.” Meanwhile, Ferrari rejuvenates its roster and dreams of hitting it off.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe