It is the brand new signing of Ferrari for 2021, but Carlos Sainz He still has a lot to say with McLaren and wants to demonstrate the reasons for his arrival at the historic Italian team this season. The Madrid rider spoke in an interview at Cope, in which he assures that has not signed for Ferrari to be the second driver and analyzed the return of Formula 1 after the halt due to the coronavirus.

It will not be second pilot

«No, I have not signed anything that puts second pilot. In my contract it says, as in all those I have signed, that the team is above the pilot, but does not put anything second or support from anyone. What I know is that I will give everything for Ferrari and I will give everything they need, especially to try to win. I don’t care about the color of the car. I treat all drivers equally, we are all rivals and we must go for all. If there is a complicated situation, I would make the right decision, don’t worry ».

Why did you convince Ferrari?

“Everything helps, and a podium even more, especially starting last in a dry race and with the overtaking. Sure, but I think the years at Toro Rosso, at Renault also help … Everything helps. When a team like Ferrari evaluates you to sign you, it takes into account the 102 races I have taken. They will have analyzed them and made a decision »

Buy a Ferrari

“Ferrari just sent me the contract to sign. He didn’t send me anything else. You sign it with a smile on your face that you can already imagine. About having a discount on a Ferrari is in the negotiation period, I have not looked at it. I have to do a little more research when I go to Maranello. I know McLaren lends me a car and they change it every six months. I like dark cars, I don’t like singing.

Alonso and Renault

“Right now Renault is not among the competitive teams, but changes are coming in Formula 1 and I do not know if those changes can help Fernando make the decision to return. I don’t know, he escapes me because I haven’t talked to him about it. I don’t know what idea you have or how much you fancy. I know that Formula 1 is for the best drivers in the world and he is one of them.

Formula 1 returns

Only one month left. I have a desire … I even want to get on the simulator, which I do not like. Imagine the desire I have… I want to go to Austria, prepare now, feel those nerves and that pressure that when you have been doing it all your life you get used to it and when it goes you miss it ».

F1 without public

“Obviously I prefer a landscape with full tiers than with empty tiers. It is true that it will become strange, but we are not going to feel it inside the car, but outside it ».

No secrets with McLaren

«I think they are going to tell me everything because I can still help them a lot in the rest of the year and in the future. I have asked you, please, to keep me informed because I am the first one who wants to see McLaren on the podium as soon as possible, and I believe that I can sincerely help you as I have helped in the last year. Also, as I think we have ended the relationship or we are ending the relationship in a very good way, because I think that the two of us would benefit from telling each other everything and developing the car together “.

Hamilton and racism

«You have to understand him. I think you have to understand his position and the way he sees things. Also, he spends a lot of time in the United States. I condemn racism, I do not understand how there can be racism. It catches me from afar because I have never seen a racist act in front of me. The images I saw (of George Floyd) are an aberration. I condemn him, I hate him. I don’t know how I can be more clear, but I think that the protests must be peaceful because you risk losing the reason you have ».