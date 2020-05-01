He believes that the world of raids has been well coupled

Remember that your participation in the Dakar 2021 depends on the project offered

Let his three Dakar victories not confuse us: Carlos Sainz assures that he is more of a rally driver than a raid driver. The Spaniard believes that he has simply adapted well to the world of raids.

The Spanish pilot explains that in his adventure of the raids he had to unlearn what he had learned and enter a new world without references and more blind to what he was used to.

“I think I am more of a rally pilot than a raid pilot, but I have made a good coupling to raids. You have to start from scratch, learn the whole subject of driving without notes, on terrain like off-road dunes, and that doesn’t have nothing to do with rallies, “he said in an interview with Dazn, according to the Europa Press news agency.

The reigning Dakar champion, who has not yet announced whether he will participate in the 2021 raid, insists that he would like to defend the title, but points out that for this he needs a good project.

“I would like to defend the Dakar title, but I would like to do it with a car that allows me,” he recalls.

At 58, his experience does not allow successes to come to his head, he believes it is the wisest and best way to face the road.

“One of the qualities that an athlete must have is being humble and trying to go looking for and trying to improve on that day to day. The day that you think you are a phenomenon, they will all give you in the same lane”, points out.

As a father, Carlos has been careful to respect his son’s tastes and not force him to enter a world where he would see that he would not succeed. However, he soon realized that the McLaren driver has the talent and the ability to know how to move in the sport very well.

“Carlos has always been very critical, and I have tried to be careful with two things. Of course I would have always supported him to the maximum, but it is true that trying to see if he had talent and ease is one of them. I saw him and I realized that he was very talented and easy. The other thing that worried me was if he really liked what he was doing or not, “describes Carlos, who acknowledges that his relationship with his son, just like any father’s with his son It has been complicated.

