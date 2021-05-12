Carlos Sainz goes to Audi in the Dakar

05/12/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

After winning the Dakar Rally with three different brands, Volkswagen (2010), Peugeot (2018) and Mini (2020), Carlos Sainz is determined to put a new script twist on his impressive sports career and in the next few days he will make his agreement with Audi official to contest the next edition of Dakar 2022, in Saudi Arabia.

The 59-year-old driver from Madrid is participating these days with Mini in the Rally of Andalusia and there he acknowledged to the media that follow the test that the agreement with Audi is closed in the absence of official confirmation: “My plan is to be in the Dakar, almost everything is done, but there are two or three weeks to confirm with whom. There are many possibilities that it will be with a new brand, but we have to wait. When it is confirmed, we will talk “, he said. Sainz.

According to various media, the official Audi announcement could come just after the Andalusian rally, which ends on May 16 with Sainz and Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) as the main candidates for victory.

The new Audi T1 hybrid prototype will debut in the next Dakar in a special category and with a luxury line-up, consisting of Carlos Sainz, the French Stéphane Peterhansel, current champion, and the Swedish Mattias Ekström. Sven Quandt it will change the direction of X-Raid to be in charge of the project of the brand with the four rings.

Audi will be the first hybrid car in the history of the Dakar Rally and a real challenge for a driver like Sainz, a specialist in developing winning prototypes as already demonstrated in Volkswagen, Peugeot and Mini and who, once the contract is made official, awaits some Intense months of preparation behind the wheel before facing the next edition of the Dakar, in January 2022, whose route was unveiled on Tuesday in Paris.