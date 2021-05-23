Carlos Sainz, for the podium in a Monaco GP in which Fernando Alonso will try to save the ridiculous

All or nothing. Carlos Sainz has a golden opportunity to get on the podium (although, strictly, in Monaco there is no podium) of the most legendary Grand Prix of the Formula 1. Especially since it has been put in front of him before the start.

The Madrilenian qualified fourth, three positions behind his teammate, a Charles Leclerc It seemed that he had saved the car with some luck after the accident that ended qualifying on Saturday … Or so I thought: on the training lap complained of gearbox problems, affected in the crash. He had to pit to finally quit.

The Monegasque wanted to end his particular curse in the circuit of his house (literal: it passes under his home), but for this he will have to go out and, if he succeeds, support Max verstappen already Valtteri Bottas. Now the Dutchman is the big favorite to hit the general standings.

Lewis hamilton is practically ruled out, coming out 7th (sixth really after Leclerc’s KO, at least to fight for the podium. Much worse is the Fernando Alonso, that from the 17th place if he reaches the points he can be satisfied.

Clean start: Sainz focuses on the podium

There was a lot of concern at the start, especially after Leclerc’s KO. However, the respect between everyone made it a reasonably clean start, without incident of any kind.

Thus, Verstappen kept the first place over Bottas and a Sainz who was very attentive not to miss a beat with those above. Who best came out was Fernando Alonso, who gained two positions (to Tsunoda and Russell, who grew seeing him win titles) and advanced in the first third of the race in a 14th position that, without being the dream, was better than the 16th start.