Carlos Sainz, for many more podiums

05/24/2021 at 1:23 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz He only needed five Grand Prix with Ferrari to give the first joy to the ‘tifosi’. Monaco’s podium is the first for the Scuderia since it achieved Sebastian Vettel of the 2020 Turkish GP. And to see a red car in second place you have to go back to the first race last year, when Charles Leclerc shone in Austria. Sainz he has managed to manage a weekend of contrasts with flying colors, with a dose of bad luck and good luck. If on Saturday he ended up frustrated by losing his pole position due to the accident of his partner, on Sunday the KO of Leclerc Y Bottas It allowed him to display his best weapons: calm, confidence, reliability and precision. “The victory has escaped him, but it will surely come soon & rdquor ;, proclaimed his friend and mentor Fernando Alonso. Experience tells him that the Monaco podium will be the first of many.

Unconventional and ambitious, Sainz left the Principality feeling that Ferrari had the pace to win. He and Leclerc dominated from Thursday’s free practice and both in qualifying and in the race showed that the car’s performance was real.

“Everyone in the paddock was surprised that Ferrari performed at this level. We wanted victory and unfortunately we were unable to get it due to the circumstances. But I’m glad to see Ferrari take this step forward, I think the team deserved the victory or at least this podium here“, Carlos analyzed.” I wanted the rhythm that I had in qualifying to be able to have it in the race as well and I think I have shown that the next time the opportunity presents itself I will be there to take advantage of it & rdquor ;.

It will surely not be in the next event on the calendar, the Azerbaijan GP (June 4-6). Sainz is aware that the Ferrari will not be as competitive on a mixed circuit. “I don’t expect this level of performance in Baku, but the car is progressing well. If those in front, Mercedes and Red Bull, make a mistake, this may not be the only podium this season“he conceded Carlos.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

Despite his youth (26 years), the Madrid rider has a remarkable experience after seven seasons in Formula 1 with Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren and now Ferrari. His first podium came in Brazil 2019 (3rd) and last year, with McLaren, he raised the bar in Italy (2nd). But without a doubt his second position in Monaco definitely enshrines him in the history of the Scuderia. “It’s a great result. When I look back I will be happy and proud of this day & rdquor ;, he said. Carlos on the podium in Monaco, after the best champagne bath of his life.