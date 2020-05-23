Carlos Sainz does not want to anticipate events despite his media transfer to Ferrari for 2021. Forever grateful for McLaren’s services and understandability With his decision, the Madrid rider wants to offer the team he still belongs to a notable few months in the world championship … and then leave everything in the Scuderia.

In an interview for the Formula 1 World Cup website, Sainz opened up about how his signing for Ferrari was forged. “We pilots have very strict contracts. As soon as I saw that Ferrari had an interest in signing me for 2021, I went straight to Zak Brown. He said that they would let me speak to Ferrari and that we would be in contact to see how everything was progressing.

“They congratulated me and told me that I deserve it and that I’m sure I will do well there, and that confidence is good when it comes from your bosses. I was constantly talking to Mattia (Binotto), Zak (Brown) and Andreas (Seidl), and to myself the key to the process has been clarity and how open we all have been to make it happen. It makes me very proud and I am very grateful to Zak and the entire team, ”added Sainz, stressing that McLaren also needed him to make the decision to advance the arrival of a substitute.

“They also needed clarity, if it was serious they could not be left behind and had to enter the market as soon as they could. Therefore, in a hurry to make decisions as quickly as possible, the reaction was very simple, “he added.

Asked about his qualities and what Ferrari will find in him, Carlos was clear. «They will find an extremely hard-working pilot who will go to Italy and spend a lot of time in Maranello, the same way I’ve spent a lot of time at McLaren. I’ve tried to build something special with Ferrari just like I’ve tried to do at McLaren. Apart from that, I hope that a very fast and incredibly motivated pilot will go who will give everything for the Scuderia ”.

«I want to say goodbye to McLaren in the best way possible so believe me when I say that I will give everything I have in 2020, just like I did in 2019. Next year, even if it’s part of Ferrari, believe me that nothing would make me happier than seeing McLaren back on top from a podium. It is an incredible team with Andreas Seidl or James Key, I am sure that with Mercedes steps will be taken. As an F1 fan, and as a McLaren fan, I’d love to see you upstairs. Replacing Alonso at McLaren was already a difficult job, but I always had good impressions of this project », explained the Spanish.