Carlos Sainz, eighth on matchday one

In FP1 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) qualified in sixth position, while in the afternoon, he was eighth, just half a second behind Hamilton

May 7, 2021 (20:25 CET)

Eighth fastest time for Carlos Sainz in FP2

The second free practice session was very tight, with the top 10 drivers in the same second. In that FP1, Carlos Sainz qualified sixth with his Ferrari SF21, half a second behind the best classified of the session, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

In the afternoon during FP2, there was even more equality, and although Sainz was eighth, he was also separated by only half a second from the driver who set the best time, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

“It has been a good day in general for the team,” Carlos Sainz began by saying. “Since practice 1 we have felt good with the car. Then I had to try a couple of things in practice 2 to continue investigating and getting to know the car’s set-up window a bit and maybe it didn’t work as I would have liked. But in general I see that Charles is happy, we are both going fast, and that if we can make a good qualifying tomorrow we can have fun ”.