Carlos Sainz, eighth in his debut with Fer …

Carlos Sainz qualified eighth in his first race with the Ferrari team. The start was not very good, but then he struggled and had a good rhythm

March 28, 2021 (7:50 PM CET)

Carlos Sainz fighting with Lance Stroll, whom he surpassed

At the beginning of the race, Carlos Sainz had a “touch” with Lance Stroll (Aston Martin). “I had a touch with Stroll at the beginning. We have to see it now, I don’t know if I had any kind of damage. But the truth is that it has gone relatively well ”.

Sainz acknowledges that he made a bad start: from eighth position he dropped to tenth. “It was a shame the exit, I could not do it all right. I took the first laps very calmly, I did not know the car in dirty air, how it behaves in that situation, and it did not give me much confidence at the beginning. In the first three laps I was a bit lost, so I wanted to go a bit calm. Then When the race has settled and I was able to go at my own pace, the truth is that I was going very fast. Very happy, because having lost those two positions at the start, I then had the best rhythms in the middle zone, so for the first race it is not bad ”.

During the race, we live a good battle between Sainz, Alonso and Stroll. “I had much more rhythm than Stroll and Fernando, the only thing that as they were going all the time in a DRS train, it was very difficult to pass them because they were stuck. If I attacked, I would eat the wheel and I could not pass them, because they had DRS, and there I have lost a lot of time behind them. Then when I got to be in clean air, from what my engineer told me on the radio, we were going very fast.

“Due to race circumstances in the first laps, see how the car behaves in dirty air, but then the truth is that when I had clean air, I was going fast”.

Sainz wants to continue to gain experience with the Ferrari. “It was very important to finish this race, the number one priority to gain confidence with the car. There will be time to do the starts that I did with McLaren and to go back to playing it as many in the first laps as I did with McLaren. Now for the moment it’s time to race, it’s time to gain experience, get to know the car in a race situation with the dirty air that I talked about before. From there, If I can have this rhythm in the races to come, I’ll be happy”.