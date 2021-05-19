Carlos Sainz dreams this weekend with …

Carlos Sainz has contested the Monaco Grand Prix five times. His best result has been the sixth position obtained in 2017 and 2019

May 19, 2021 (8:45 PM CET)

Carlos Sainz signing autographs today in Monaco

Of the four races held to date in 2021, Sainz has scored in three of them – Baréin, Emilia Romagna and Portugal. In total he adds 20 points and occupies the eighth position in the drivers’ world classification.

“Monaco is one of my favorite circuits, one of the best places to visit,” said Carlos Sainz at the press conference on Wednesday, prior to the Monaco GP, which will begin action on Thursday with the dispute of the two free practice sessions.

“Monaco is a place that puts you to the test as a driver, it can get an extra tenth, it’s the one that makes the difference, although the car is very important. Usually the winner in Monaco is the one with the best car. I won the Monaco Kart Cup race here in 2008 and whenever I come here I am happy, I like it more than any other weekend ”.

Sainz discusses the secret to doing well in Monaco. “It’s a great place, you need to have a lot of confidence in yourself and in the car and be comfortable when you ride with the walls so close, get close to the wall but not touch it, you really do roll to the limit. Qualifying requires tire preparation, getting out at the right time in traffic… When you do a good lap in Monaco it is one of the best moments you have as a driver ”.

Sainz acknowledges that the podium is a dream. “When you are in bed you dream of a podium here in Monaco, and it is a possible scenario that is being considered. But I am realistic, I have a rational mind and I know that pole is for a Mercedes or a Red Bull, but we will fight to be the best of the rest ”.

This is Sainz’s goal for this weekend: “I have to see my level of confidence with the car here this weekend. If I am fast here it will be a good indicator. My goal is to be as fast as I was in Barcelona or Portimao. The Principality has always treated me well. I hope I can do well in my first time here with Ferrari and I think we are ready and we will be competitive. “