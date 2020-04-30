The man from Madrid stays with Brazil 2019, Abu Dhabi 2019 and Australia 2015

Carlos Sainz has chosen his three best memories throughout his career in Formula 1. How could it be otherwise, the podium of Brazil is in the ‘equation’, but also the Abu Dhabi GP 2019 and his first race in the category, Australia 2015.

The Madrid driver, when asked about his best moments in the motorsport queen category, thinks ipso facto on the Interlagos podium, but his first race and the performance of Abu Dhabi 2019 also have them etched in his memory.

“My best memory? Everyone knows it, my podium in Brazil,” said Carlos Sainz, in a live with Rachel Brookes, of Sky Sports television.

“Although also the last race in Abu Dhabi, getting the tenth place and the necessary point on the last lap to be 6th in the championship … it was very difficult. Also the first race because of the nerves and everything that goes with it,” aggregate.

Regarding his relationship with Lando Norris, Carlos has affirmed that the “good vibes” between them is even greater than people think. However, if he were to be able to situación snatch ’a victory from him on the track in the future, he would not hesitate.

“Of course, I would go for it. I need to win and I will win. I would feel sorry for Lando but that victory would have to be mine,” said the Spaniard with a laugh over the ‘predicament’ in which an amateur had put him.

On the other hand, Sainz has revealed that in these days of confinement he physically works about four hours a day and is convinced that the neck of the pilots will suffer on the return to the tracks.

“I work four hours a day at home because I am very bored. Yes, I am in contact with Rupert – his coach -. The next time we get into an F1, the necks will suffer,” said Sainz to conclude.

