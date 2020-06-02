Spanish Carlos Sainz, McLaren driver (who will be Ferrari next season) said on Tuesday, after the official announcement of the first eight races of the 2020 World Cup calendar, all of them in Europe, that “Formula One has found a coherent and realistic solution “and that” many “, like him, need to” compete “.

Sainz, 25, who last season finished sixth in a World Cup in which he signed his first podium in the queen category (when the Brazilian Grand Prix finished third), made these statements this Tuesday to Radio Nacional de España (RNE).

The son of the double world rally champion and triple winner of the Spanish Dakar Rally of the same name, who was excited about his recent signing for Ferrari – “a dream come true that he” has been “pursuing since childhood and that is the result of everyone’s work these years “appreciated that the first weekend of July started with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg (Styria), a World Cup marked by the suspensions and postponements derived from the COVID pandemic -19.

“I think obviously all of this comes from a job of quite a few months and after many cancellations, in many countries that have suffered the terrible of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“Formula One has found a coherent solution, a solution that seems optimistic and realistic at the same time. And I believe that these first eight races in Europe, if we continue to do things well, maintaining levels of awareness and security, to avoid the virus as much as possible, and try to protect us, they will be carried out without any problem, “said the talented driver from Madrid about the start, within a month, of the championship.

The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) announced on Tuesday that the Spielberg Red Bull Ring will host the first two tests, on July 5 and 12; a week before the Hungarian Grand Prix (on the 19th), on the outskirts of Budapest.

The legendary Silverstone (England, Great Britain) will host the next two races, on August 2 and 9, before the Grand Prix of Spain will be held on Montmeló (Barcelona) on the 16th of that month. The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps and the Italian Grand Prix at Monza will take place at these legendary circuits on August 30 and September 6, respectively.

“It is going to be able to compete, something that many of us needed,” Sainz explained to RNE. “The industry needs it. And surely many people want to start enjoying the sport from home,” added the son of ‘El Matador’, who believes that “a shorter World Cup makes each race count more” and that, therefore , “it will take priority to make as few errors as possible”.

Regarding the possibility that there could be races with the grid reversed, in order to add excitement, Carlos indicated that they are “afraid of changing the sport in such an aggressive way.”

“It is as if in football, the one that goes first, to give him excitement, starts the game one to zero below,” he compared. “I think that the inverted grill is not necessary; although in a sport in which there are teams that are much superior to the rest, it may be an option. I would not mind trying, experimenting this year. It should be seen. But it can that, in the end, the races with inverted grill are more fun, and that would be a problem for the organization, “he said.

Sainz indicated on the microphones of Radio Nacional de España that his move to Ferrari in 2021 will once again give him the feeling of being able to win again, as he did in the pre-F1 categories.

“You are always ready to win again. And that, at Ferrari, will be an extra motivation,” explained the Spaniard, who before entering the ‘Scuderia’, will complete his second season with McLaren this year, which is why He is in London, although, due to security measures due to the coronavirus, he does not plan to stop by the Woking factory.

“We must continue along the same lines as last year, which was very good,” said Sainz regarding the team led by German Andreas Seidl and who, together with young English rookie Lando Norris, he raised last year to fourth place in the Constructors’ World.

“By improving some things you can make another good season and continue along the lines of recent years,” he said.

“We are not going to step on Woking, we are not going to step on the factory, because we are going to travel a lot and we want to avoid possible infections,” Carlos explained in his interview with RNE from the English capital.

“I arrived a couple of days ago and I’m working with my coach, especially in the gym. I also want to be close to the team, in case I ever have to go to the simulator or something,” Sainz explained. “McLaren is an incredible team, with a family spirit that I have not seen before in F1,” he added.

“Ferrari is a historic team in which all the drivers want to be at some point in their careers. Along with Mercedes and Red Bull it is dominating the category. And since I would like to win a World Championship, going there implies having the ballots to try it, “said Carlos Sainz.

