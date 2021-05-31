Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz, in the Audi “Dream Team” for the Dakar Rally

05/31/2021 at 12:11 PM CEST

Audi is the first car manufacturer to fight for victory in the general classification of the legendary Dakar Rally with a vehicle equipped with an electrified powertrain, representing an energy revolution in raid events. To tackle this ambitious project, Audi Sport has set up a line-up with three illustrious teams of drivers.

Carlos Sainz / Lucas Cruz (Spain), Mattias Ekström / Emil Bergkvist (Sweden) and Stéphane Peterhansel / Edouard Boulanger (France) will compete for Audi in the toughest rally in the world, which will be held from January 2 to 14, 2022. In the words of Julius Seebach, Director of Audi Sport GmbH and Head of Motorsport: “It is not an exaggeration to speak of a ‘dream team’.

Stéphane he is the most successful rider in the history of the Dakar. Carlos He has won this event and the World Rally Championship several times. Y Mattias He is one of the most versatile drivers in the world, with him we have already celebrated many successes in the past. In addition to speed, they all bring great experience and motivation to our team. And the same can be said for his co-drivers, who are playing an increasingly important role in the Dakar Rally & rdquor ;.

“In the end, it is the drivers and co-drivers who make the difference in Rally Dakar & rdquor ;, he explains Andreas Roos, responsible for the official racing programs of Audi Sport. “The fact that we are going to have three teams of top-level drivers is reassuring; we can put a check mark when it comes to saying that we have done our job well at this point. Now we have to complete the development of our innovative car and give the starting signal, next January, to the energy revolution in raids & rdquor ;.

“At the Dakar Rally, teamwork and reliability are crucial,” he says. Sven Quandt, Director of Q Motorsport. “You need a united team, a super reliable car and experienced drivers. In the Dakar you cannot drive to the limit permanently, strategy is key. I am very happy that we will have three strong and renowned teams, we know their qualities very well & rdquor ;.

Carlos Sainz (59) is a living motorsport legend. The Spaniard has twice won the World Rally Championship (1990, 1992) and has celebrated three victories in the Dakar Rally to date: in 2010, 2018 and most recently in 2020, at the premiere in Saudi Arabia. “Even at 59, I’m still hungry for success; otherwise I would not have accepted this new challenge & rdquor ;, explains Sainz. “Since I was a child, my dream was to become a rally driver. My passion hasn’t changed & rdquor ;.

The Audi brand has always been very special to ‘El Matador’. “The Audi quattro changed the World Rally Championship forever & rdquor ;, he adds Sainz. “Now we will try something similar at the Dakar Rally. Engineers have much more freedom here than in other races. I fully trust them and will try to contribute my experience to developing a fast and successful car. The Dakar is the ultimate challenge for an electric powertrain. It is a fantastic and extreme project and I can’t wait to test the car for the first time. What i could

Seeing so far gives me a lot of confidence & rdquor ;.

Sainz will share the cockpit with Lucas Cruz (46 years old), who at the beginning of his career was part of one of his compatriot’s junior rally teams, before discovering the raids. “2021 is my 20th year in this sport & rdquor ;, he explains cross. “I have competed in the Dakar Rally with different drivers before Carlos asked me to work together for Volkswagen in 2009. I would never have dreamed of doing so before. A year later we won the Dakar together for the first time, and three times in total since then. Carlos he is a super professional. Your only goal is to win. He demands from everyone the same concentration that he shows: from the mechanics, the engineers, the co-pilot & mldr; We have a good connection, I am the one who brings the reassuring influence in the car. Working with him is a pleasure & rdquor ;.

TO Lucas Cruz It is also challenging for him to tackle the Dakar Rally with a car equipped with an electrified powertrain. “Audi is the first manufacturer to present a car of this type & rdquor ;, comments the Spaniard. “It is important and positive for our sport to take such a step and bet on new energies in the toughest automobile event in the world. The Dakar is very complicated. Audi is daring to do something that no one has ever done before, it’s the future & rdquor ;.

Mattias Ekström (42 years old) has spent most of his career under the flag of the four rings, especially in the DTM, where he won the title twice with Audi (2004 and 2007). The Swedish driver proved his versatility by also winning the World Rallycross Championship in 2016, in addition to his successful stages in the World Rally Championship, NASCAR and the Australian Supercars series. In 2021 he competes for CUPRA in the new Extreme E series of electric off-road vehicles. Earlier this year he also made his Dakar Rally debut.

“The Dakar will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting adventures of my career & rdquor ;, he says Ekström. “Taking on this exciting project together with the team, with whom I have celebrated my greatest successes, is fantastic. Even though I’m turning 43, compared to Carlos Y

Stéphane I feel like a junior. In this sport you need a lot of experience in every way, and I still have a lot to learn. But I really want & rdquor ;.

Mattias Ekström’s co-driver is his compatriot Emil bergkvist (26), who was also a rally driver. “I come from the same region as Mattias, who has always been an idol for me, all motorsport fans in Sweden know him & rdquor ;, he comments Bergkvist. “When I stopped driving I called him to ask if I could work on his team. I am now your co-pilot and it is an honor for me to be able to work with Mattias and be part of this great Audi & rdquor; project.

Stéphane Peterhansel (55) is “Mister Dakar & rdquor ;. The Frenchman has won the world’s toughest raid 14 times, with six motorcycle victories and eight in the car category. “I love nature and beautiful landscapes & rdquor ;, he explains Peterhansel. “On the Dakar Rally we traveled to fascinating places that I couldn’t see otherwise. The Dakar is one of the latest adventures in this world, and it is on the verge of a radical change: the future is electric. In ten years everyone will be driving electric cars, and the Dakar is an extreme test for this technology.

We want to be the first team to win the Dakar Rally with a car with electric propulsion technology. I am looking forward to this ambitious project with Audi & rdquor ;. “We are facing a new era, the whole world is moving towards electric mobility, and motorsport has to do the same & rdquor ;, adds Peterhansel’s co-driver, Edouard boulanger (42). “Audi does not start from scratch, it brings a lot of experience gained at Le Mans and in Formula E. History has shown it: when the brand faces something new in motorsports, it does it well. Being part of the Audi squad is a great responsibility and another important step in my career, I do not want to disappoint & rdquor; expectations. Training engineer, Boulanger He has been familiar with the Dakar Rally for many years in various capacities. In 2021 he served as Peterhansel’s co-driver for the first time, and they claimed victory. “I admire Stéphane since he was a kid & rdquor ;, adds Boulanger. “We have known each other personally for 13 years and now we work together in the cockpit, he is the best in this sport.