The Spanish, at the gates of Maranello after Vettel’s farewell to Scuderia

Daniel Ricciardo is also in advanced negotiations with McLaren

The signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari is a matter of days. The Madrilenian has already agreed with the Scuderia and now all that remains is to close the last fringes of the agreement, although the forecast is for the official announcement to occur in the next few days, even before the weekend. The only man who could compete with him, Daniel Ricciardo, is emerging as his substitute at McLaren.

From SoyMotor.com we already reported last week that Carlos Sainz was the ideal candidate for Ferrari for his youth, his team spirit and for a record that would not overwhelm his theoretical number one. Then we already pointed out that it was the first option for Scuderia and in recent days everything has progressed as planned, to the point that at the moment its incorporation into the Maranello division is a few fringes away.

For the fans and a large part of the press, the alarms sounded last night, when the news that Vettel and Ferrari would not renew was leaked to the German media. The Scuderia press office made it official this morning with a note issued at 08:52.

Vettel’s non-renewal is the first in a series of movements that will be decisive in the transfer market this season. Carlos Sainz’s announcement as Charles Leclerc’s partner will follow shortly, which will happen before the end of this week except for last minute debacle in the negotiations.

In turn, the departure of Carlos to Ferrari will open a free space in McLaren. And that will be for Daniel Ricciardo, who ends his contract with Renault and sees in the Woking institution a lifeline to fight again for results, even if it is in the middle zone for now. A satisfactory solution for McLaren and also for Sainz, who has great respect for the team.

Ricciardo is already in advanced negotiations with the British entity, so it is only a matter of time that all the pieces of the puzzle fit together and the second news cascade in this story is triggered: the signing of Sainz by Ferrari and the change of Ricciardo McLaren.

This dance of ruffles will leave a space in turn for Renault. Although it has been speculated that it could be of interest to Vettel, we do not have information that confirms this. By pure logic, the most likely option for the four-time champion is withdrawal, perhaps temporary from Formula 1.

It is difficult to imagine that the four-time champion is willing to go to a project under construction that lacks the budget and personnel necessary to be truly competitive.

In fact, Renault as a car manufacturer is in a very delicate economic situation due to the poor health of its alliance with Nissan. And its financial fragility is now shaken by the Covid-19 crisis, so it would not be far-fetched for the debate about rethinking investment in competition to re-emerge.

Be that as it may, the cards are on the table. And Carlos Sainz had a very good hand. Now we just have to wait..

