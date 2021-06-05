Carlos Sainz accident that will come out …

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) suffered an accident at the end of qualifying, when he tried to avoid Yuki Tsunoda who had crashed his Alpha Tauri against the wall

June 5, 2021 (4:40 PM CET)

Carlos Sainz congratulates his teammate Charles Leclerc who got pole

This is how Carlos Sainz sums up what happened at the end of Q3: “It is not ideal to see someone have a block and crash in front of you. Of course my intention was not to crash, in the end you are on your good qualifying lap, you try to brake late and suddenly you see that the other has crashed and you doubt whether to do the curve and try not to have a red flag, but in there was going to be it anyway, but it is what it is ”.

It is the second time in a row that Carlos Sainz cannot do a better lap in his last attempt in qualifying, after his teammate Leclerc crashed into the walls in Monaco. “They are two very compromising consecutive situations, very difficult to accept. The truth is that I am a little tired of the car in front of me crashing, but it is what it is and you have to try to turn the page ”.

You can get ahead in Baku, not like Monaco two weeks ago. “It can be overtaken but perhaps for us it is more difficultYesterday I tried to follow a couple of cars and I couldn’t pass them in the long run, so I don’t expect this to be an overtaking party tomorrow either. What makes me angry is that after two corners I had been improving a tenth and a half before turn 3 where there was the accident, there was again an opportunity to fight for pole … In the end it does not matter, because if Yuki crashes, for Much that had happened on that curve, had to lift anyway. Maybe in the first run of Q3 I missed the slipstream, which is what Charles had and what gave him pole position, but …

“The FIA ​​has warned us that we had to do some time in the out lap, but many have not complied with it, so a tremendous traffic jam has been created in the last corners, and from there I have had to brake throughout the straight so as not to start the lap too close to Yuki. We were all in the acceleration zone preparing the lap and on the straight I was braking to open the gap with Tsunoda and I started the lap too close to this car. But that’s what there is…”

This is expected by Carlos Sainz from the race: “I hope things happen here tomorrow because we have a podium rhythm; the two Red Bulls are the fastest, especially in race pace, but if we play our cards well we can try a comeback”.