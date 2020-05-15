With his landing at Ferrari next season, Carlos Sainz (Madrid, September 1, 1994) has the best of opportunities to get rid of once and for all that sambenito with whom he has been carrying since he was born and who has been doing so much for him. Until now, the boy has been deprived of his own identity. He went from being the son of the two-time world rally champion (1990 and 1992) to the companion of Max Verstappen in his debut in Formula 1 (2015), all under the omnipresent shadow of Fernando Alonso, who served as a Cicerone. Curiosities of the destination, Sainz will have passed in 2021 by the same teams with which the Asturian competed (Toro Rosso-Minardi, Renault, McLaren and Ferrari). The granitical consistency exhibited last year at McLaren, where he took over from Oviedo, was the passport that will lead him to put on the most coveted suit in the world of car racing. Lewis Hamilton can win all the possible titles with Mercedes, that none of them will have as much hype as the next one held in the totemic team of Maranello.

After tanning on the karting tracks – “all the children wanted to beat me always. But is normal. If I disputed a race and knew that Alonso’s son was going to participate, I would also want to beat him ”- he was selected by Red Bull to enter his development program. The Junior Team, the formula for promoting the structure of the red buffalo, a child crusher (Alguersuari, Buemi, Vergne) whose modus operandi is very clear: two enter, one leaves. Despite seeing how Daniil Kvyat overtook him and took the wheel in Toro Rosso (2014) that seemed to bear his name, the Spaniard did his part, celebrated the World Series title and won the entry to the F-1 in 2015.

This contest is cruel in itself, but even more so when one arrives new to a completely overturned formation on the opposite side of the workshop. With Red Bull bosses bewitched by Max Verstappen, Sainz saw his neighbor being promoted to the first team with the 2016 World Cup underway, and as if that were not enough, he won his first grand prize (Montmeló), setting a new record for earliness (18 years, seven months and 15 days). Impervious to everything, the man from Madrid followed his own, sure of his strengths, those that led him first to Renault, where he ran the last stops of the 2017 and 2018 calendar, and then to McLaren, where he was able to reduce the accumulated tension in tandem with Lando Norris, a true showman with whom she has become very fat on more than one occasion. Together they formed a pineapple difficult to see in a discipline as individualistic as this.

The refoundation of the Woking team coincided with the maturity of Sainz, who after having seen them in all colors, took off an immaculate course from his sleeve, which he signed with his first podium (Brazil). The sixth place he occupied in the final points table was essential for McLaren to secure the fourth position in the constructors classification, a brutal step forward compared to 2018 (sixth) and the trigger for his signing by the red cars. There awaits him Charles Leclerc, the Verstappen of Ferrari, and who a priori is called to lead the project in the medium-long term (he has two more years of contract than him). Nothing serious for a guy who does not mind living in the shadow of the spotlight and who endures what they throw at him. A light so powerful that it can sometimes blind you.

“I want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent work he has done for McLaren and for the help he has given us in our recovery phase. He is a true team player, ”Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, praised him as the news of his departure became official.

