Carlos Ruiz Zafón the most read author after Miguel de Cervantes, loses his life | Instagram

The acclaimed Spanish author Carlos Ruiz Zafon he lost his life at 55 years, victim of cancer.

One of the most widely read Spanish writers after Miguel de Cervantes, Author of important titles among which stand out, « The shadow of the wind ».

It was last Friday when through the account of Twitter A black and white image of him was published along with a quote from the novel that recognized him in front of the world:

Every book, every tome you see has a soul. The soul of who wrote it, and the soul of those who read it and lived and dreamed of it. «

We will continue dreaming with each word he wrote, ”adds the tweet.

“Every book, every tome you see has a soul. The soul of the one who wrote it, and the soul of those who read it and lived and dreamed of it. ” The wind’s shadow

Today Carlos Ruiz Zafón died in Los Angeles from cancer. We will keep dreaming with every word you wrote. pic.twitter.com/NvmlJEruPI – Carlos Ruiz Zafón (@ZafonOficial)

June 19, 2020

The famous writer of Catalan origin, was born in Barcelona In 1964, during his career he worked as a publicist before dedicating himself exclusively to literature. His career took off in 1993 after publishing the first volume of his « Trilogy of the mist », which included « The prince of the mist », « The palace at midnight » and « The lights of September ».

After the title Marine, in 1998, its worldwide consecration came from the hand of « The shadow of the wind » which opens the saga « The cemetery of forgotten books ».

The plot unfolds in a haunted Barcelona, where the protragonist, Daniel Sempere unravels the mystery surrounding the writer Julián Carax in a suspense story that combines reality, fantasy and love, the work was released in 2001 and immediately became an international bestseller.

Later, other titles would come like « The game of the angel« , » The prisoner of the sky « and » The labyrinth of the spirits « .

After the unfortunate news Editorial Planeta, he also shared the news of his death through his Twitter account.

Added to this, various condolences flooded the social network to bid farewell to the great author for the last time, who shared experiences and emotions through his works.