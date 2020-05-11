The magnificent step he has taken Carlos Rodriguez since his return to Mexican soccer with the Rayados de Monterrey has made one of the big four of national football I looked for him to get his services. The club in question is Chivas, institution that wants the transfer of the Aztec for next season.

According to information from ‘Universal Deportes‘, Carlos Rodriguez could fall into the ‘Sacred Flock‘More by topic salary that sports. The source reports that the main idea of ​​containment is to return to Europe; however, the offers for him have not been liked economic of Rayados. For that reason, Chivas would enter the financial bid to hire the national team.

‘Charly‘Have a contract that links it to Monterrey until 2023. However, this would not be an impediment for the rojiblanca institution, who would consider the midfielder to further strengthen your defensive apparatus and to refresh said midfield area.

Work at home 💪🏽👍🏽 there are no excuses ⚽️ @Rayados pic.twitter.com/PGNtgkvTtn – Carlos Rodriguez (@ CharlyRdz29) April 13, 2020

According to Transfermarkt, the letter from Carlos Rodriguez would be around the amount close to 6 million euros. Said payment it is not impossible for ChivasWell, just remember the money you disbursed for Alan Pulido and Alexis Vega, to name a few examples.

It is important to note that the containment of Scratched you know what it’s like to play in the old continent. The Monterrey-based youth squad emigrated to Toledo of Spain in 2017, club in which he recorded 30 games and more than two thousand minutes on the field.

On his return, Carlos Rodriguez completely took ownership of Monterrey both in containment and indoors. With Scratched, the 23-year-old footballer already accumulates 80 games, in which it adds five scores, 15 assists and only nine yellow cards.