Carlos Rodon pitches the 20th no-hitter, no-run game in Chicago White Sox history after losing the perfect game in the ninth inning: ‘It feels good to finally say to him,’ I dominated today. ‘ It felt good’.

LaMond Pope. Chicago Tribune. April 15, 2021,

Carlos Rodón was originally scheduled to start for the Chicago White Sox on Monday, April 12, but was replaced due to stomach upset.

He returned this Wednesday the 15th and flirted with perfection before making history.

Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in White Sox history, striking out seven in an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians in front of 7,148 spectators at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He was perfect for 8 1/3 innings before hitting Roberto Perez with a pitch. He then got the final two outs to reach the White Sox’s second no-hitter in the past eight months. Lucas Giolito knocked out the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 25, 2020.

“This is a very special moment,” said Rodón.

The ninth inning began with a close play at first base. Josh Naylor grounded out to first base, and Jose Abreu just barely edged him en route to the pad as he slid off his feet as Naylor dived for his head. The out sentence was upheld after being reviewed.

Rodón then hit Perez with a slider on a 1-2 count, allowing the Indians only running back to reach base.

After striking out Yu Chang for the second out, Rodon forced Jordan Luplow to ground out to third base.

“He was very determined,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He proved to me that he can finish what he starts.”

Rodón said that when Yoan Moncada took the ball to make the final out, he thought, “I can’t believe this is happening.”

Regarding Abreu’s play to start the ninth inning, Rodón said: “I didn’t want him to hurt his knee. Without that play, we would not have made it ”.

Rodón had 114 pitches in his first career shutout and his second complete game. He said he couldn’t remember upsetting catcher Zack Collins all night.

“Everything was working,” said Collins, who described Rodón as “electric.”

Rodón’s route to the gem this Wednesday is commendable.

The White Sox did not claim the southpaw on December 2, then re-signed him on February 1. He came to camp to compete for a spot in the rotation, and earned it with spectacular spring training.

Rodón, 28, was the third pick in the 2014 draft. He has been affected by a variety of injuries throughout his career.

He was limited to 12 starts in 2017 due to left bicep bursitis and left shoulder inflammation. After undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, he made 20 starts in 2018 and seven more in 2019 before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

He appeared in four games with two starts in 2020. He was on the 10-day disabled list on August 4 for pain in his left shoulder, was transferred to the 45-day disabled list on September 13, and returned 11 days later.

He returned to camp healthy and motivated.

“For the main office to believe in me to sign me back, it means a lot,” Rodón said. “They knew I had something to prove. They knew he was hungry. I am happy to be able to prove that I am still capable of playing this game at the level I thought I was going to do when I was drafted. “

He received enough offensive backing early on Wednesday. Yermin Mercedes hit a three-run homer during a six-touchdown first inning.

Then all attention shifted to Rodón. He was supported by a good defensive play from Leury Garcia in the sixth inning when shortstop caught a hot groundout from Perez and threw to first base for the second out. Rodón struck out Chang for the third out.

Rodón started the seventh inning by striking out Luplow. Cesar Hernández raised to the center and José Ramírez grounded out with a line to the left.

At that point, Rodón said that he started to think, “This is getting a little real.”

Franmil Reyes raised to second baseman Nick Madrigal to start the eighth inning. Jack Bauers and Amed Rosario struck out swinging to put Rodon within three outs of perfection.

During the postgame celebration, he hugged pitching coach Ethan Katz and said, “ball at his feet” in reference to the pitching he did to Perez.

“I said to myself, ‘You have to start above his right knee or above his right shoulder’ and it was fine, ‘Here we go’ and I threw and it came out like one of those snakes, I thought ‘There goes the ball at the feet’ and that ‘clonc’ was heard ”, said Rodón. “What you can do is laugh. That shouldn’t have happened ”.

The offensive did its part.

The White Sox hit seven hits in the first-inning six-run rally. Moncada drove in to Adam Eaton with a single. Mercedes followed up with her third home run. The 431-foot hit gave the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

Andrew Vaughn doubled to the left with two outs, and Garcia drove in with another double. Madrigal followed with the unstoppable end of the inning, an RBI single to the right.

One night after being limited to three hits in ten innings, the White Sox hit more than double that against Zach Plesac. The Indians starter, who is from Crown Point, Ind., Lasted only two-thirds of an inning.

Rodón had a lot of work. And it did the job.

“Not many people can say they’ve thrown a no-hitter in the big leagues,” Rodon said. “It seems we always talk about it. Any interview with you, it’s like you’re saying, ‘Oh, there have been some ups and downs. What is it like to go through that, to go through some adversity? ‘ It feels good when I can finally sit down and say, ‘I dominated today.’ And it felt good. I have never done that. Not at least on this level. It feels good to say, ‘I did it.’

Translation: Alfonso L. Tusa C. April 16, 2021.