Carlos Rodón is the best player in the American League in the third week

Chicago pitcher White sox, Carlos Rodón, took the distinction to player of the week in the American League after his performance in the last seven days of the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

The last days of the season for Carlos Rodon were really important and unforgettable, since he got a no-hitter with the White Sox, doing the necessary merits to be the best player of the week in the Big leagues 2021.

Carlos Rodon had a memorable start against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, getting a no-hitter, no-run game, on the verge of perfect and that made weight for the starter of the Cleveland Indians. White sox will take the player of the week in the American League in the MLB.

That game that catapulted him to player of the week, pitched nine scoreless innings and struck out total for the White Sox, for what could be the best start of his MLB baseball career so far.

In two openings in 2021, Rodon has allowed just two hits in 14.0 scoreless innings, becoming the second pitcher in American League history to win his first two starts of a season of MLB by conceding two hits or less each.