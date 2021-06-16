Carlos Rodón gets into the ring against Rod Manfred for use of “sticky” substances

The outstanding star launcher of the Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodon, was put under the eye of the controversy during this Tuesday by statements against the commissioner of the MLB, Rob manfred, following the league’s new policies against the use of “sticky” substances pitchers to improve pitching rotation.

Carlos Rodon, who is one of six no-hitters allowed this season. MLB, went on the defensive against the league commissioner, following the unveiling of new league policies that could lead to suspensions against pitchers, while the Houston Astros’ use of sign-stealing technologies still goes unpunished. agreement with the pitcher.

“You’re giving ten-game suspensions for cheating, but you’re not giving the Astros any suspensions.”, I declare Rodon in front of the NBCS cameras.

Carlos Rodón goes in on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred: “You’re giving out 10-game suspensions for cheating, but you give the Astros no suspensions at all.” pic.twitter.com/ZFAwU7H5cp – White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 16, 2021

The MLB sent a memorandum to all teams in the league on new policies against banned substances, which could lead to suspensions of ten or more games in case of repeat offenses, this against possible “sticky” substances of pitchers to improve their rotation, a case that has exploded in 2021 due to the great disadvantages of batters against pitchers this year.

Despite all this give and take between players, the commissioner and fans, the truth is that several players have been in favor because the rate of players hit with a better grip in the rotation of the pitching could be reduced, while others against it. dominance pitchers have had in nearly two and a half months of MLB.