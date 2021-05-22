Carlos Rodón Achieves Historic Milestones Against Yankees; White Sox lose

The stellar pitcher of the Chicago White Sox, Carlos Rodon, reached a number of three historical milestones for some pitcher of the MLB in a confrontation against New York YankeesAlthough, to their bad luck, the New Yorkers were victorious.

Carlos Rodon, recorded a majestic six-inning outing, thirteen strikeouts, no walks allowed, who reached 95 total pitches in his no-run performance. After Rodon exited the mound, the Yankees took advantage of the opportunity to obtain the victory with a score of 2-1 over the White sox.

What was the historical by Carlos Rodón?

Carlos Rodon, started his performance with five strikeouts against his first five batters faced, thus positioning himself as the first pitcher of the MLB since the iconic Sandy Koufax in 1963, who struck out the first five batters of the Yankees in a game, being Koufax, who achieved it in the first game of the World Series of that year, according to ESPN data.

Carlos Rodón struck out the 1st 5 Yankee batters of the game tonight. According to @EliasSports he’s the first pitcher since Sandy Koufax in Game 1 of the 1963 World Series to start a game with 5 straight strikeouts at the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/qwcSssLCYT – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 22, 2021

During the match, Carlos Rodon had as rival starter Jordan Montgomery for the Yankees, both going past ten strikeouts with no runs or walks allowed, which, according to data from Sarah Langs, would be the first time since 1901 this has happened between the two opposing pitchers.

AND it’s the first time since at least 1901 that both starters had 10+ strikeouts, 0 walks AND didn’t allow a run https://t.co/KphLqA7uUD – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 22, 2021

Furthermore, this departure by Carlos Rodon, carries a historical mark among players of the White sox on the MLB, who joined Frank Lange in 1910, Marv Grissom in 1952 and Chris Sale in 2012, as the only White Sox pitchers with a thirteen strikeout outing against the New York Yankees in the Big leagues.

Carlos Rodón’s 13 strikeouts ties the #WhiteSox record for strikeouts in a game vs the Yankees franchise, matching: Chris Sale 8/22/2012 (home)

Marv Grissom 9/13/1952 (home)

Frank Lange 9/20/1910 (home) – Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 22, 2021

