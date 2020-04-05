1/5

Mexican singer Carlos Rivera fell in love with more than 170 thousand people at concert that he gave his fans yesterday Live from his home on the Facebook platform, singing his best songs.

It was yesterday at 8:00 p.m. from Mexico that Carlos Rivera from your living room he performed the virtual concert with his friend Gil, who accompanied him on guitar.

The songs he sang during the broadcast were the ones that were voting live on his social networks his followers.

We are going to sing some songs to them, hoping that in this way it will make them a little more bearable, this wait here for us to see each other again, which seems to be that it will not be so, so, so soon, but, as I have said many Sometimes, the most important thing right now is that we all be well, “said the singer.

The first song he sang was “Lo Digo” and before that he solidarity with his followers because of how complicated these past weeks have been because we must be isolated in our homes by the pandemic.

I want to sing this song that is one of the ones that makes my heart the most happy, and knowing that soon everything that we are experiencing something good will bring us a lot of learning, and that at the end of the road we can say that what we are living was worth living, as long as we get the good side out of it, “he added.

When they started they were 107 thousand people those who joined the concert and throughout the event the number was increasing.

Kept up entertaining with his good humor everyone and even a short tutorial on how to sing some of their songs correctly, such as “It Would Be Easier”, “Thank You” and “Fascination”.

Carlos made the more than 170 thousand followers with hits like “Other Lives”, “I’m Dying”, “Que lo Nuestro Sede Nuestro “and” How to Pay You “, many of them They expressed their thanks and the occasional compliment in the comments on the publication.

We all look forward to hugging, kissing, looking at each other, for me it is very important that we are all well, and when it has to be soon, a little later or whenever, we see each other again, but we see each other well , happy, and that we have learned something from this, “he said.

The singer has expressed whenever he can on his social networks what important What is it take care of ourselves in these times and see the people who are close to us so that we are all safe and see how it is important to value what we have.

Valuing everything we have, valuing the good things we have, which are all those that cannot be touched, which are the embraces of the soul, the kisses of the soul, the joy and freedom of being able to go out into the streets, to do what that we love, and hoping that will come soon. “

When it seemed that it would be the end of the virtual concert when singing “I was waiting for you“He gave one more song to his fans, changing from his popular ballad rhythm to a more lively one playing”Losing my head“with which he collaborated with Becky G and Pedro Capó.

The broadcast finished after 20:40 hours with the singer sending kisses and hugs saying goodbye to everyone.