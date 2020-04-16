Carlos Rivera will not forget who his first great love was | Instagram

The singer Carlos Rivera He promised never to forget who his first great love was despite the fact that for several months he has had a relationship with the driver Cynthia Rodríguez.

He interpreter He fell in love with “Ours stays ours” from a very young age and just when he was fulfilling one of his biggest dreams, which was to sing.

It was during his time on the reality show of “The academy“by Tv Azteca in its third edition in 2004 when he studied carefully to offer a better interpretation to the judges who rated him every week.

During your stay in the program Carlos Rivera He would also know love and although he always remained very faithful to his studies and what he wanted to be, he knew that he would never forget what his first great love meant.

Today famous and also the participant of the program Hiromi Hayakawa They had an affair during their stay on the broadcast where the two met.

At that important moment in their lives professionally, the young artists fell in love, however, later, Carlos He decided to end their relationship to focus even more on his career, a decision he has regretted as he has repeatedly hinted

For 2017, Hiromi announced her pregnancy with her husband Fernando Santana with whom she married the same year, however, on September 27 at 11:40 in the morning they reported her departure since her baby, who met was a girl herself who would have lost life in her womb the day before causing a hemorrhage internal that was fatal.

After learning the news, one of the most affected was Carlos Rivera, who even dedicated a letter to him promising that he would not forget the moments that passed and the learning he obtained during their relationship for what he considered the “Love of his life”.

The singer who steals hearts today achieved success after winning ‘The academy’And to succeed in the theater, however, before the cameras he has broken at the memory of his first love. Hiromi Hayakawa.

