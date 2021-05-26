Carlos Rivera wants to make music history – El Sol de México

Carlos Rivera has spent his whole life listening to artists such as José Luis Perales, Roberto Carlos, Rocío Durcal and Juan Gabriel. His songs have been part of his own training as a singer, and today he feels excited that the good reception of the public to his work allows him to follow in his footsteps, and one day, be a legend.

“I do not consider myself a legend, I have many years left to consider myself that way,” he replied to The Sun of Mexico at a press conference broadcast from the National Auditorium.

“Once I told Omara Portuondo, I want to be like you, I want to reach your age, but only if she is like you but for what,” he added with a laugh.

One of the things that has flattered him the most is the fact that Internet users consider him “The Chayanne” of his generation, since he considers the Puerto Rican a great artist and a great man, who has served himself as an example to follow. , especially in the aspect of how to lead an impeccable career where the news is your job.

However, he made it clear that it is not his intention to imitate anyone, and he wishes to be remembered by the public simply as Carlos Rivera. “I don’t want to be like anyone else, on the contrary. My career is very specific, I am a singer-songwriter, I have always wanted my music to be the one that speaks for me.”

To honor the greats of music, the actor also presents the album Leyendas, which includes duets with artists such as José Luis Rodríguez El puma, Franco de Vita, José Luis Perales, Gloria Estefan, Raphael and Roberto Carlos. It also contains songs with José José, Rocío Durcal, Juan Gabriel, and Armando Manzanero, to whom he offers a posthumous tribute.

Get ready for your return to musical theater

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

The first play Carlos saw in his entire life was José el dreamer, and from the very first scene he fell completely in love with musical theater. Therefore, when Alex Gou asked him to star in the new version of the show, he did not hesitate for a second.

The singer mentioned that although nothing has been signed, he continues in talks with the producer to make this project concrete, and expressed his desire to return to the theatrical stages with this title. “The project that filled me had not yet arrived, and I don’t mind setting aside a tour for a while, a record, or whatever, to do a play, but Alex arrived and told me about this proposal , and it filled me with a lot of emotion. “