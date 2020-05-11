Carlos Rivera sings with love this mothers day | Instagram

Another of the artists who have sweetened our ear this May 10 mothers day is Carlos Rivera who with much love has shared part of his music.

Thousands of people they are celebrating this day either in physical presence or by digital means because we are in quarantine and not everyone is close to its protenitor.

There have been numerous celebrities who have dedicated themselves to congratulating all the women who have given birth and those who have not, but who are likewise moms because it is not just the fact of a pregnancy that makes you a mother, it can appear in various modalities but something in which it is the same is the love for children.

In his Live Rivera he congratulated all the moms who saw him, he sang to them for a moment and celebrated with them this gosozo day.

In the same way, whoever did not see their Live can enjoy it at these precise moments, and even see some of the stories who shared a famous and characteristic melody of this day.

“Here I want to leave you a little piece of this song that everyone sings today but that I also like to sing this day,” shared Carlos.

In his Instaram he left a nice message to all that mom that she is walking through her Instagram that will surely make more than one sigh because of how touching it is.

“I don’t think there is a greater love than that of a mother. I sing to that love with all the power of my voice. Happy Mother’s Day!”, Shared Rivera.

We hope that this day all the moms are having the best of it despite the circumstances and that they enjoy this day so that they are aware and show their love for the elderly.

