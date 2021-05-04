Carlos Rivera reveals the largest project of his artistic career – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Carlos Rivera through his Instagram stories announced that after many months of preparation, he was about to unveil one of the biggest projects of his artistic career.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, finally we will be able to tell you what we have been working on during all these months.”

The singer stressed that what is about to happen is going to be something historic.

He continued “It is a project that fills my soul, fills my heart, fills me with joy, which I already wanted to share with you. It is a project that for my career is going to be historic ”.

The sentimental partner of Cynthia Rodríguez is ready to pay tribute to the ‘Legends’ of music: “Honoring the great legends of our music is a duty of all of us who follow the path that they set out and this is my tribute to them” , is heard in the promo.

So far Rivera has not given a date of when his new project will begin, however his fans have not stopped congratulating him.

“Whatever the project is as you say, it will be a success and history because everything you do you do with your heart”, “What emotion, when does it come out, when do you sign it ….. Let it come out”, “Good luck friend ”.