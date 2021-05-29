Carlos Rivera reveals that his father was hospitalized for Covid-19

Carlos Rivera spoke for the first time about the difficult situation his family experienced, when his father was diagnosed with this disease, for which he was even hospitalized for eleven days.

As part of the presentation of his new album ‘Legends‘, in which he pays tribute to the great national and international musicians he grew up with, such as Franco de Vita, Armando Manzanero, Luis Eduardo Aute, among others; the singer shared a very personal experience that he lived during the past year.

Before the cameras of the program Windowing, the singer originally from Tlaxcala, explained that he experienced moments of anguish when his father tested positive for Covid.

This I have not told anyone, but my dad was sick with Covid-19 last year, in fact he was hospitalized for 11 days, and it was horrible, because the people who have experienced this know how difficult it is to fire you and not know if You will be able to see him again or hug him, fortunately it was not too complicated and I could be in contact, in fact I brought him here and now he is vaccinated.

Carlos Rivera.