Carlos Rivera, is a Mexican singer who gained strength after his participation in the movie Coco, which was undoubtedly a success in Spanish-speaking public.

Since he is a familiar and grateful man with those who have been by his side throughout these years of career, one of his iconic songs was the interpretation of “Remember me”.

Tlaxcala singer, Carlos Rivera, surprised everyone on his social networks by revealing that he has taken advantage of the time of isolation to learn and do new things; among them is cooking and he admits that he is not bad at all.

Not everything has been negative about the social withdrawal that is caused by the serious health situation worldwide, since the handsome singer Carlos Rivera confessed in a recent interview that he discovered skills that he did not know he had, such as cooking.

“I have discovered many things that I did not know what to do, I really usually spend it outside the house and I already discovered that I am not as bad a cook as I thought,” confessed the Mexican singer. He even opened the possibility of making recipe videos on his social networks to kill the time in which the health emergency remains.

“At least I’m surviving everything I’m eating, so that’s a gain, I think I’ve never eaten a variety of everything in my life, when it’s not a pasta, it’s a broth of something, or it’s breakfast, but I’m looking for what to cook. Let’s see if someday I dare to be recipes or something (laughs) as I have nothing else to do anyway, we left here as a chef and fitness trainers and everything, “added Rivera.

Finally, Carlos reflected on the confinement at home and invited his fans to take this experience to learn to value common things. “I do what I have to do, it is my turn to do what I had not done and it is good, I think it is a good time for all of us to meet, of what things we can do, beyond cooking or doing common things and valuing everything that We have freedom for people, your family, ”was the comment that ended the interview.

Between watching movies, reading and now cooking, Carlos Rivera spends time at home, he has declared on his social networks that the most important thing at the moment is health and staying safe in our respective homes. For this reason the singer made a live broadcast where he delighted his thousands of followers and followers with some live songs.

