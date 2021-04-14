Carlos Rivera is the Mexican Chayanne, picks up rhythm in photo | Instagram

Will he remove the throne Chayanne? Carlos Rivera recently shared a photo where he drove his followers crazy who were so excited that they cheered for seeing him back on the track.

One of the figures in music that is currently one of the most applauded is undoubtedly the singer Carlos Rivera, His vocal quality and skillful feet remind him of the one who for several years has been considered the king of the dance floor: Chayanne.

The Cynthia Rodríguez’s boyfriend He not only stole the heart of the driver but of all millions of people of whom today many follow him in their networks to keep abreast of each of the steps of this revelation figure.

As shown in one of the recent photographs that the Mexican artist shared on his social networks, the “former academic“reappears in one of his rehearsals while wearing a set of black shirt and shorts which left his arms and legs uncovered.

If there is something that distinguishes the interpreter of “What is our stay” is discipline, something that will lead him to be crowned the winner of the third edition of “The Academy” in 2004, and this is just one of many occasions when the 35-year-old artist shares his love of dance.

The joy of singing and dancing again … is read in the message with which Carlos Rivera accompanied the publication.

It was through his Instagram account that the singer-songwriter turned on the rhythm of several of his fans, “las riveristas”, who faithfully follow his every step, however, along with the flattering comments that highlight his ability with this art, there were those who also highlighted some of his best attributes: His muscles, which particularly his legs made them notice.

Rivera has not only managed to shine in music but also in television and theater, which has led him to become one of the most sought-after stars in the industry in just a few years.

The star, who has collaborated in outstanding musical works such as “The Lion King”, which was presented in Spain and Mexico, and recently the musical of the legendary film starring Meryl Streep, “Mamma Mía”.

The also author of songs such as “Other lives”, “If you go”, the “There would not exist”, “How to pay you”, “You were for me”, among many others, has completely filled scenarios as it has been in the Palacio de los Deportes de Madrid in the “mother country”, in Chile and the “Teatro Gran Rex” in Argentina.

His talent, voice, charisma and joy have been the hallmark that “the music star” has left on the track, which has led him to share similarities with one of the figures of all time, Chayanne, on different occasions.

The actor, composer and dancer, who will conquer the world with “Tiempo de Vals”, “This rhythm is danced like this”, “Torero”, and many other hits, is one of the most established personalities in music.

Throughout the years, the Puerto Rican has been one of the inspirations of many talents who have started their career in this career and possibly for Carlos Rivera he would not be the exception, although without leaving behind his own essence and the personality that distinguishes him among many artists.

It is in dance where also the talent reality coach in its edition of Mexico and Spain together with Laura Paussini and researcher of “Who is the Mask?” He has found another way to express all his capabilities.

It is one of the disciplines that Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra has demonstrated, he loves to combine with his songs so that at every opportunity, the native of Tláxcala displays a series of choreographies that steals more hearts in each of his appearances.