The Mexican singer delighted his Facebook followers with an acoustic concert

From your living room, Carlos Rivera He connected with his audience from all latitudes, and fell in love.

In this modality of making pre-recorded concerts, live or reissued, the tlaxcalteca brought his note of kindness and joy to thousands of souls who are in social isolation due to the scourge of the Covid-19 worldwide.

“Many concerts are being postponed, it seems that it will not be so soon (when there will be live shows again), but the important thing is that we are all well“He said yesterday, before singing a series of songs in acoustic version.

Accompanied by its musical director, Gil PinzónThe singer, used to filling venues and screaming from fans, now spoke to a screen and commented on recent events.

Sources close to him confirmed that the concert was recorded days before for a beer brand to broadcast it without problems on Facebook, and many people noticed it when they clarified that they would read his comments later.

“Everyone, everyone, we are worried, but what do I say? you have to have a positive and good attitude towards life“He emphasized the transmission lasted about 40 minutes.

At the beginning he sang “Lo Digo”, then “Me Muero”, “Sería Fácil” and “Gracias a Ti”.

According to the records displayed on the social network page, the show in its first transmission reached almost 180 thousand connected users, more than 110 thousand reactions and was shared more than 11 thousand times.

He also sang “Que Lo Nuestro se Que Nuestro Nuestro”, “How to Pay You?”, “I Waited for You” and “Losing Head” during the broadcast in which most of the connected were women and they thanked him for providing moments of happiness in uncertain times.

