Carlos Rivera appreciated the work that all the “female warriors” have done to combat this pandemic caused by COVID-19 and dedicated an acoustic concert with which he hopes to raise funds, to help those who need it most.

“I want to dedicate this song to all the nurses, doctors, all those warrior women who are truly doing a job full of courage, courage and love, we and all of us who are safe, are at home, all of us who They have been recovering, what we would like to tell them is how to pay them and thank them for everything they are doing right now, “said the singer before interpreting How to Pay You ?, while trying to play the guitar.

“As a composer, I always had the desire to learn to play the guitar, especially tell my stories and sing them to them. Don’t judge me very much if it doesn’t come out, I’m just learning,” said Rivera.

The show started at 7:00 p.m. with its song Losing Head, continuing with songs like Remember Me.

“This song has been more and more special, each time it reaches more hearts and more people and depending on the time and the moment we live in, it obviously becomes more special for the hearts, so with much respect and love to all those people who They have lost a loved one because of this virus that today threatens the world every day, “he said.

Also in a very emotional way, he performed his new single Ya pasá which he also produced for charitable purposes, “the theme of the song or the message is precisely to try to motivate the people that we are going to get out of this, that this is one more test, but in the end we will start again when this happens, “he said.

The Mexican singer was one of the first to participate in the #EnCasaConCausa initiative, which will present a series of concerts that will be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook, in order to help various groups of women in need during this time of health crisis.

“I hope that many will join this cause, to help all those who are fighting on the front line against the virus today … I have always tried to help, I have looked for different ways to do it, I say that if you have a dish on the table and a roof to sleep on at times like this I think we can all help, if life gives us that opportunity, in fact I had to donate some health supplies to some hospitals, “said the singer-songwriter during the broadcast.

Among the songs he performed were Lo que ours se ours, I am dying, I was waiting for you, with which he delighted thousands of followers who connected to social networks to see him, closing his show with Regrésame mi corazón.

