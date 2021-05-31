Carlos Rivera brings to life musicians who left their mark on ‘Leyendas’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Carlos Rivera placeholder image brings together the protagonists of a historical photograph in his album ‘Legends’: Camilo Sesto, Juan Gabriel, José José, Rocío Dúrcal.

Just as in the black and white image taken in the offices of the Ariola record company in Los Angeles in 1984, these great singers are included in the album of duets released on Friday, which also has as guests living legends such as Gloria Estefan, Omara Portuondo and Roberto Carlos.

This album was truly an odyssey, ”Rivera said in a recent interview at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. It’s a privilege for me because every time I read the tracklist I say, `Wow! How do we do this? ”’

Rivera made the challenge of matching his voice with that of Dúrcal to interpret ‘Amor eterno’.

It was the most difficult because it is a song that is in her tone, “he said. Putting together a duet of a man with a woman in a song that is not made for a duet is very difficult because the tones skyrocket, that’s why the whole first part we take it more towards an atmosphere a little more from the times of Chavela Vargas and Cuco Sánchez with this guitar ”.

In the case of Juan Gabriel (‘I don’t know what happened to me’) and Sesto (‘Something about me’), he recorded the songs while he was alive with them. To José José, with whom he interprets ‘Amor amor’, he had sung in a tribute precisely at the National Auditorium.

Rivera sought to explore the world of each musician and give them current sounds without losing the emblematic of each song. With several of them he was able to record music videos despite all the difficulties of producing under current conditions due to COVID-19.

I am super grateful because even in a pandemic both the teacher José Luis Perales, Franco de Vita, Raphael, José Luis Rodríguez `El Puma ‘and Gloria Estefan came out and recorded with me,” he said. It was them and me, the producer and a camera because we couldn’t expose them, but I think they were also very happy to leave their house and they did it with great affection ”.

He is happy to have met almost every artist on the album. The only ones he could not see in life were Mercedes Sosa and Dúrcal.

But now with technology I said: “I don’t want to be able to sing with them.”

A special case is that of Armando Manzanero, with whom he interprets ‘Still’. The song was recorded by Manzanero before he died of complications from COVID last December. It is one of the last recordings he made.

Maestro Manzanero was the first to say ‘send me the song’ and after three days he personally called me to say: ‘Carlitos, I recorded the song. When we will meet? I’m going to cook Yucatecan food for you, ”he said. I was super sad because I was dying to make that video with him, but I was dying to eat Yucatecan food with him… He was so generous with me. He gave me many musical gifts in life, I sang with him on several occasions, he wrote me songs ”.

When dealing with such recognized themes and interpreters, Rivera assembled a team of high-caliber producers to work especially on each of the songs.

Julio Reyes Copello was in charge of the songs for Perales, Sosa and De Vita; Andrés Castro from those from El Puma and Dúrcal; Kiko Campos of the song with Portuondo; Kiko Cibrian worked with the songs of José José, Roberto Carlos and Manzanero; Pablo Cebrián with those of Raphael and Luis Eduardo Aute; while Emilio Estefan got to work on the subject of his wife. Sesto and Juan Gabriel’s songs had previously been produced by Pepe Herrero and Gustavo Farías, respectively, for albums released by those artists.

There are several (producers) for the same reason, because each artist had to be given very special attention ”, explained Rivera. They are also legends… When it was their turn to produce these songs, they really gave in ”, he pointed out about the emotion that working with those voices produced for all of them.

In July, Rivera will continue the tour of Spain that was interrupted last year by the pandemic, with new dates that include Barcelona, ​​Mallorca, Gijón, Marbella and Cádiz, as well as a very special presentation at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

It just won as the best opera house in the world and has opened doors to pop artists on very few occasions. In fact, Mexicans of popular music, only Alejandro Fernández has sung there and now I have, ”said Rivera. And what better way to touch me in a year in which I celebrate 10 years since I arrived on the Spanish stage with ‘The Lion King’ ‘.

Source: Excelsior