The singer Carlos Rivera It caused a fright to his fans after announcing a presentation for this Friday, April 3, despite the restrictions during the isolation that millions of people live due to the contingency of the coronavirus.

However, the artist does not plan risk to his audience since he is one of the singers who joins the list of artists who try to liven up the afternoons of his faithful followers during the confinement that the pandemic has started.

So you can enjoy the singer’s voice through a presentation what will it do streaming where he will sing for all his fans.

The appointment with the interpreter of “It would be easier” is today Friday, April 3 o’clock eight of the night through FAcebook Tecate beer with the title Música entre brothers.

In the same way, the coveted artist has extended said invitation to his fans for whom he had a surprise

This Friday we have an appointment from home. I am going to sing some of my songs that you asked for in acoustic.

It is worth mentioning that a few minutes after sharing this announcement with the fans, The reactions were swift.

In several comments, the artist’s fans expressed the emotion they felt, also reiterated that they would not miss his presentation even if it was virtual.

And is that the singer He arouses great affection among his fans who at every opportunity show him their great admiration for his voice, and they also stand out as having a great heart and very talented.

On the other hand, the singer Mexican, who shows his solidarity before the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic shared in the past few days an image in his account Instagram in which he shared with his fans that faith must never be lost.

The message contains an emotional sentence that goes according to the difficult times that people from much of the world go through.

