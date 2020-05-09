Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez, the romantic congratulations with which they shout their love to the world. | Instagram Special

Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez, the romantic congratulations with which they shout their love to the world in honor of the famous presenter’s birthday. Although they have been very discreet with their relationship, this beautiful gesture reveals that love is still strong and has been a blessing for both of them.

They have been difficult days for everyone. In the case of Cynthia Rodríguez, has been interrupted its participation in “Come the Joy”Due to the pandemic of Covid-19. His spirit does not decline and he continues to captivate both on social networks and on the small screen with his charm and great style. Love also smiles at you thanks to Carlos Rivera.

Days ago it was rumored that the couple already lived together. Cynthia Rodríguez she took advantage of her holidays to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday, Carlos Rivera and have a romantic getaway, of which he shared some details on his Instagram, but alone, respecting the privacy of his love relationship.

Now the cards are reversed and it’s because of him birthday of Cynthia Rodríguez that not only Carlos RiveraBut all your friends, family and followers throw the house out the window.

Carlos Rivera’s romantic and discreet congratulations to Cynthia Rodríguez

From very early, Cynthia Rodríguez she was surprised with various gestures of love. He boasted his dressing room adorned in Instagram, cakes and gifts that his coworkers brought him, in addition to a cute video where he shared his good wishes with his beloved parents and friends, where we saw several celebrities.

After a few hours of working and being celebrated, Cynthia Rodríguez resorted to social networks to thank all those who joined the celebration and it was there that the romantic message of Carlos Rivera noting that he thanked God for his life.

The comments of the followers were not made wait, some demanded that Carlos Rivera was more expressive with Cynthia Rodríguez and the relationship, others defending the couple insisting that their decision should be respected. What is true is that love and money cannot be hidden and Cynthia looks radiant.

Now to close your big day, Cynthia Rodríguez He shared a beautiful image of the surprise that his “love” prepared for him. Although, he did not mention Carlos Rivera By name, it is evident that the happy boyfriend could not be left behind and he did it perfectly.

