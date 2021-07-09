Carlos Reutemann’s South African GP in 1974

Carrera: 1974 South African GP, ​​Kyalami

Car: Brabham BT44

After the 1974 Argentine and Brazilian Grand PrixSome of us went to South Africa to test – because there was a non-scoring race in the middle of the competition at Brands Hatch with temperatures 30 degrees Celsius less than in South Africa before the official race.

It was a very picturesque place and the place where some of the teams were staying was the Rancho KyalamiIt was close to the circuit, and had tennis courts and a pool, which was great for the summer season.

During practice we were surprised by the tragic accident of Peter Revson. He practically went off the track aboard his Shadow at Barbecue Bend, most likely due to a technical problem. It’s hard to think that moments before we had been sharing the pool and playing tennis.

Tests that week showed that the BT44 designed by Gordon Murray he was very agile on the opposite sector of the track, and very fast on the main straight.

Niki Lauda [Ferrari] he was the fastest in qualifying, and I was fourth. After qualifying, [el jefe de Brabham] Bernie Ecclestone It gave me a pleasant surprise: I was going to use a brand new Cosworth DFV (number 150), just received from Northampton, for the race. For a pilot, nothing compares to seeing a new DFV fresh from Cosworth; there was something special about them. I had also used a new one in Argentina that year, # 154.

On racing mornings there were always doubts about which tire compound to use. Bert Baldwin of GoodyearAlready used to being asked this question, he used to place a smiling doll on the right side of his shirt with the numbers of the recommended compounds written on it. That morning the numbers were 07/00 86 / 87-07 / 35.

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham BT44 Ford

Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Lauda took the lead at the start and I got behind. My car was very fast from Barbecue Bend to Jukskei and Sunset, before Club House, and also very fast after Leeukop, which preceded the main straight, which the BT44 was literally flying down.

I passed Lauda on lap 10 [de 78] and I took off to get my first victory in the world championship. About 10 laps from the end I had a lot of vibrations in the front end, which worried me.

The next morning, the race organizers handed out the prizes at a house on the outskirts of Johannesburg, where a delicious barbecue was served. I was presented with a trophy in the shape of a woman carved out of a light green rock, with a gold chain hanging around her neck. I shared the table with Ed Alexander from Goodyear; I was very happy that the 07/00 tires had worked so well.

I had achieved my first victory in F1, and it is the one I remember the most.