Carlos Reutemann, admitted in “very bad” condition

07/07/2021

The Argentine Senator Carlos Alberto ‘Lole’ Reutemann, pilot of Formula One between 1972 and 1982, remains admitted to a sanatorium in the province of Santa Fe due to digestive bleeding and his state of health is “very bad”, reported his relatives.Reutemann, 79 years old, underwent surgery in the United States in December 2016 for a biliary condition and at the beginning of last May he was admitted to intensive care for digestive bleeding.

“The bleeding was in a place much further away than normal, in the small intestine, in a union due to a previous surgery that he has,” reported the medical director of Sanatorio Parque, Juan Jose Boretti, alluding to the 2016 operation.

On May 21, he was discharged from the hospital and continued at home to recover from anemia, but a few days later he was admitted again due to dehydration. “It’s very bad. Very complicated,” said one of his nephews, Federico Reutemann, to the Clarín newspaper in the last hours.

Reutemann He was a Formula One driver for the teams Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. On 1981, he was runner-up of Formula One with 49 points, only one less than the Brazilian Nelson Piquet. That season he won two races, was second in three others and third twice.

‘Lole’ was elected governor of Santa Fe for the period 1991-1995. At the end of his term, he was elected national senator, but in 1999 he resigned after being elected governor again (1999-2003). In 2003 he returned to the national Senate and since then he has held his position, which ends in the next few months.