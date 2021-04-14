Carlos Reinoso exploded against the press and defended ‘Tuca’ and Vucetich



Carlos Reinoso is one of the legends of America.

Photo: Edwin Bazán / Imago7

The Tigres and Chivas season is being forgotten. Those led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti are in thirteenth place, while Vucetich’s team is in fifteenth place in Guard1anes 2021.

This has triggered a tremendous wave of criticism for both coaches, however, the former coach and former soccer player of America, Carlos Reinoso, came out in the defense of both and exploded against the press.

Reinoso commented that although it is true that both strategists are not having a good season with their teams, they are still the most winning coaches in Mexican soccer, so they do not deserve the treatment that is being given to them.

Through his Twitter account, the Chilean coach published several tweets in which he was indignant at the treatment his colleagues were receiving.

“How sad, watching and listening to soccer programs since the afternoon with people who never played, asking for the departure of ‘Tuca’ and Víctor, the most winning technicians in history, they are not ashamed, ”Reinoso posted on his Twitter.

What sadness 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾⚽️ watching and listening since the afternoon ⚽️ fut programs with people who never played ⚽️ asking for the departure of Tuca and Víctor ⚽️the most winning technicians in history ⚽️ they are not ashamed 🤩 pic.twitter. com / ytvP05HIfg – Carlos Reinoso V (@ Carlos8Reinoso) April 13, 2021

Both technicians already have an advanced age, however, Reinoso defended that age has nothing to do with it and in addition to asking for more respect for both, He attacked the players and their performance, since they are the ones who should be criticized and not their technicians.

The criticisms for the ‘Tuca’ and Vucetich have been circulating for several weeks, where many fans of the respective teams call for the removal of the coach.