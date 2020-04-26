At 76 years the Argentine artist died Carlos Regazzoni during the morning, at the Italian Hospital in the city of Buenos Aires, where he was hospitalized due to an illness with which he had been struggling in recent months. On social networks, her son, the doctor and politician Carlos Javier Regazzoni, confirmed the news with a short, but meaningful text: “We left a great one! Hug Pa! “

The sculptor and painter, father of 7 children, was born in Comodoro Rivadavia in 1943, and then settled in Longchamps in Almirante Brown, province of Buenos Aires. In addition, he lived in France, where he became known thanks to the film The Old Cat Habitat, by the Gallic filmmaker Franck Joseph.

The creator stood out for his “scrap metal”, from which he recovered disused pieces from the railways to turn them into sculptures of different sizes. Thanks to this technique, he was contacted by the SNCF (French Railways), who carried out commissions that allowed him to make a name for himself in Paris from his atelier in a hangar disaffected at the 18th Arrondisment.

Verbose, deep, nonconformist, Regazzoni was a rare bird in the art market, since his search was never commercial, but he sought to free his own creativity as a motor of life

Declared of popular interest at the national level, his works made him participate in the exhibition for 100 years of French aeronautical history in Champs Elyssés, among others. His last major public exhibition was on the Paseo de las Esculturas in Buenos Aires, where he paid tribute to the work of the French airport, who were pioneers in airmail on the American continent.

On his return to the country after the French experience, Regazzoni installed his workshop in front of the popular neighborhood 31, in Retiro, next to a restaurant, El Gato Viejo, which, in addition to cooking, served the public.