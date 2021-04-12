Carlos “Ratón” Pérez vs. Zeus de Armas, for the national lightweight title

The Spanish Boxing Federation has named candidates for the Spanish lightweight title, which is vacant, to the Sevillian Carlos «Mouse» Pérez (16-6-1, 2 KO) (in the photo) and Gran Canaria Zeus of Arms (12-0, 3 KO).

Pérez, 33, will contest his third title in Spain, and in the previous ones he also lost in light weight in 2016 on points against King Daluz, also from the Canary Islands, while in 2019 he lost by TKO in the seventh round against Samuel Molina from Malaga. .

For Armas, 34, it will be the first opportunity.

The fight could be held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, although it will depend on the sanitary conditions of the moment, so we could go to the summer to see this fight.