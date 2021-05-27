Carlos “Ratón” Pérez: “I’m a favorite against De Armas and I think I’ll win before the limit”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the co-contender for the Spanish lightweight title Carlos «Mouse» Pérez, which tells us about his good shape: “I am much better than five years ago”.

Think about victory and future battles: «I would like to defend the title against Molina or Urquiaga».

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/VocesPerezC.mp3