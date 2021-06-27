Carlos Ramos stood out last night in Belmonte de Tajo

The Madrilenian Carlos Ramos (13-2, 9 KO) last night in Belmonte de Tajo (Madrid) achieved a new triumph in his professional career, leaving a good image before the large public that gathered at the Municipal Field.

As expected, there were no surprises in the matches that were on uneven role filming. In addition, 25 amateur matches were played throughout the day.

These were the results:

* Featherweight-6 × 3

Carlos Ramos (13-2, 9 KO) V.KO 3rd Dionis Martínez (Venezuela) (9-22-3, 4 KO)

Good fight by Carlos Ramos who signed with a blow to the liver for the final count.

* Welterweight-4 × 3

Jose Osado (8-3, 4 KO) VP (39-38) David Bency (Nicaragua) (14-22-1, 4 KO)

Dared had an uncomfortable rival and was able to win with difficulties even a rival who stood up.

* Super featherweight-4 × 3

Jose Ramos Savín (7-0-1, 3 KO) V. KOT 4th Rafael Castillo (Nicaragua) (14-63-3, 6 KO)

Ramos Savín had a tough opponent and had to suffer in a good fight.

* Featherweight-4 × 3

Adrian Sanchez (2-0, 1 KO) V.KO 1st Patrik Kovac (Slovakia) (1-12-2, 1 KO)

There was no rival in Slovak.

* Lightweight-4 × 3

Alex Rat (Romania) (12-4-2, 4 KO) VP (40-36) Hermin Isava (Venezuela) (10-30, 5 KO)

The Romanian based in Madrid dominated from start to finish.

* Welterweight-4 × 3

Kevin Castillo (2-0, 0 KO) VP (38-36) Michael Isaac Carrero (Nicaragua) (13-63-6, 6 KO)

Castillo deserved the victory against the Nicaraguan.

* Superlight Weight-4 × 3

Cristian Ledesma (1-0, 1 KO) V. KOT 3rd Miroslav Dicky (Slovakia) (4-43-2, 1 KO)

Good debut for Ledesma with a resounding victory.