Carlos Queiroz will not direct the Iraq National Team | National teams

After his departure from the Colombian National Team, Carlos Queiroz has not found his place on the bench. Despite having a good route, his close past does not support it, since what was done in the Qualifiers with the tricolor left more doubts than certainties, in addition, it was a fleeting step for the strategist. In previous days he was related to his arrival in Iraq, to ​​lead him to the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite the option, the Asians opted for another European. Finally, the Dutchman Dick Advocaat will arrive, who will take over the second part of the Asia zone qualifier for 2022.

Iraq’s new strategist has led the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates. Also, at the club level, he went through Fenerbache, Ultrecht, Zenit, AZ, among others.