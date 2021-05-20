Carlos Pérez vs. Zeus de Armas, Spanish lightweight championship

The vacant national lightweight title will be contested by the co-contenders Carlos perez (16-6-1, 2 KO) and Zeus of Arms (12-0, 3 KO), numbers 8 and 11 respectively of the Espabox Ranking.

The Sevillian Ratón Pérez has already disputed the national title twice, against the Canarian King Daluz in 2016, with a defeat on points, and in 2019 against the Malaga Samuel Molina by TKO (cut) in the seventh round.

The Andalusian starts as a favorite against a Canarian Armas, who is unbeaten but against rivals all of them with a negative record.

The fight will be held at the Gallera de López Socas in Las Palmas on June 12, organized by Antonio Pulido, former president of the Grancanaria Federation, and Tundra Promotions.

In the same gala, four more professional fights will be played, with the presence of the Angolan Pedro Manuel Gomes, the British Arthif Daniel Y John fewkes, in addition to the canary Cristian «Sicario» Pérez.