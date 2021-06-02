Carlos Pérez hits his second homerun in the Americas Pre-Olympic Qualifier against Canada

The player Carlos perez is still decisive for Venezuela in the present Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 and this Wednesday he punished the Canadian national team with a home run, reaching two full-back hits in this tournament.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Carlos perez showed Canada that their hitting is hot in the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021, as he punished them with a superb home run to reach two with Venezuela in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

That hit of Perez served for Venezuela he went ahead 4-0 against the Canadians, being a home run that went all over the left field and also, it came in a turn that he fought until the end, even landing a huge foul before the home run.

Perez with that home run he drove in Robinson Chirinos and reached six RBIs with Venezuela in three games of the Pre-Olympic 2021, undoubtedly being the offensive spark plug of the team led by José Alguacil.

Here’s the home run:

🇻🇪🇻🇪🇻🇪 Carlos Perez Home Run !!! ⚾💪 👏 #RoadToTokyo # Tokyo2020 @ TeamBeisbolVe @OaqBaseball pic.twitter.com/alTImrajy3 – WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) June 2, 2021

Plus with that home run, Carlos perez tied Luis Liberato (Dominican Republic), Mark Kolozsvary (USA) and Juan Francisco (Dominican Republic) as the only players with two homers at present Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021.

The player from Venezuela He has a .667 average and leads several offensive departments in this tournament heading to the Olympics