Carlos Pérez hits his second homerun in the Americas Pre-Olympic Qualifier against Canada

The player Carlos perez is still decisive for Venezuela in the present Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 and this Wednesday he punished the Canadian national team with a home run, reaching two full-back hits in this tournament.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Carlos perez showed Canada that their hitting is hot in the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021, as he punished them with a superb home run to reach two with Venezuela in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

That hit of Perez served for Venezuela he went ahead 4-0 against the Canadians, being a home run that went all over the left field and also, it came in a turn that he fought until the end, even landing a huge foul before the home run.

Perez with that home run he drove in Robinson Chirinos and reached six RBIs with Venezuela in three games of the Pre-Olympic 2021, undoubtedly being the offensive spark plug of the team led by José Alguacil.

Here’s the home run:

Plus with that home run, Carlos perez tied Luis Liberato (Dominican Republic), Mark Kolozsvary (USA) and Juan Francisco (Dominican Republic) as the only players with two homers at present Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021.

The player from Venezuela He has a .667 average and leads several offensive departments in this tournament heading to the Olympics