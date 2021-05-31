Carlos Pérez fired Venezuela’s first home run in the Pre-Olympic

The Venezuelan player Carlos perez, demonstrated his power and experience MLB on his first shift of Pre-olympic of the Americas of Baseball, hitting the first home run of the contest in the game between Venezuela and Cuba.

Carlos perez who is part of the group of players from Venezuela who has experience in MLB, quickly made itself felt in the Pre-olympic from Baseball, hitting Cuba’s three-run home run on Opening Day.

In the same first inning, today’s designated hitter from Venezuela He drove Hernán Pérez and Juniel Querecuto with a tremendous home run against Lázaro Blanco, also being the first four-corner hit of the Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021.

Here’s the home run:

# 31May

VENEZUELA started 🇻🇪

Baseball on the right foot heading to the OLYMPIC GAMES TODAY IN HIS FIRST MEETING IN FRONT OF THE CUBA🇨🇺 SISTER We go 3 races for 0 Come on team, if we can

JONRÓN DE CARLOS PÉREZ⚾⚾ Pa’lacalle 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/sdNFqPsMMJ – 🌕TAKAMAJAKA 1🌕 (@ elioseq14_) May 31, 2021

Venezuela is on the board in the first inning thanks to a 3-run home run from Carlos Pérez! Venezuela 3, Cuba 0 | Top 2 # RoadToTokyo | # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4Tw8xt99Jc – Noah Goldberg (@TheNoahGoldberg) May 31, 2021

Venezuela started on the right foot this way to the Tokyo Olympics and thanks to a Carlos perez, who continues his good home run rhythm since the 2020-2021 LVBP with the Navegantes del Magallanes, where he hit .321 with five homers.

Also, it is good to remember that Perez played four seasons in the MLB and he is one of the men of experience that the Venezuelan team will have in the Baseball Pre-Olympic course to Tokyo 2021.

11 home runs, 133 hits and 58 RBIs are the numbers of Carlos perez for life in the major leagues.